Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

