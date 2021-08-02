Monster Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,578 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average volume of 2,276 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

MNST stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,126. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after buying an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

