Morgan Stanley Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68. Avantor has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 110,609.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.