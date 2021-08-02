Morgan Stanley Has $47.25 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $47,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

