Morgan Stanley Has $49.51 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crocs were worth $49,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

