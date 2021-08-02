Morgan Stanley Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $91.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

