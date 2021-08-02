Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of People’s United Financial worth $52,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

