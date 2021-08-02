Morgan Stanley Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $71.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.06.

ALLY opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,333 shares of company stock worth $1,261,650. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

