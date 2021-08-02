Morgan Stanley Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $65.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.21.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

