Morgan Stanley Sells 119,746 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $50,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 42.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 447,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.