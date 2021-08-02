Morgan Stanley Sells 700,715 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $51,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

