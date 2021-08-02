Morgan Stanley Trims First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Target Price to $19.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. 12,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,931 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Horizon by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,597 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.