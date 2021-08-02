Morgan Stanley Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $202.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $201.58 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 30.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.