Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 4.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.67.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $744.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,475. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $707.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.