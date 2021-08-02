Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,704.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

