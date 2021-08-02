MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 54,307 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSD Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA)

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.