Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

MWA opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

