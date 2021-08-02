Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 89,989 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.