National Bankshares Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.83.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a market cap of C$670.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.