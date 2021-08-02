National Bankshares Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

DPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.35.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.55. 363,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,235. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.