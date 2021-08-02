National Bankshares Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.
DPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.35.
Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.55. 363,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,235. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.86.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
