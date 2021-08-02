National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.73 and last traded at $92.73. 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $649.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
