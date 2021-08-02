National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NSA opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

