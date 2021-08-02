NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 64,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,283 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.49.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $5,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

