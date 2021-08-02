Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $9.60 on Monday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $536.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

