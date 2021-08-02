Needham & Company LLC Cuts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $215.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

