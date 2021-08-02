Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $183.51 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.