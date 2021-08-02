Nello Mainolfi Sells 6,279 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $377,179.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. 555,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,963,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.