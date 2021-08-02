Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.50 ($80.59).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €75.58 ($88.92). The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.