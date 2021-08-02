NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report $120.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.60 million and the highest is $121.45 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $86.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $502.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $584.42 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 639,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,322. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.50 and a beta of 0.68.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,411,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.