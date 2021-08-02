Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,571. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.50. The firm has a market cap of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

