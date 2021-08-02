Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Neuronetics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

