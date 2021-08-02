New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,350 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

C stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

