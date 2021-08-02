New England Research & Management Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

