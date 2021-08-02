New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $943,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

