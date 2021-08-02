New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

MSGE stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

