New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $326.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.12. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.60.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

