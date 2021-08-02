New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of D opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

