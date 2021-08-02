New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.41 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

