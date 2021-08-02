New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $686,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $128.04 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

