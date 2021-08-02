New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in FedEx by 8.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in FedEx by 500.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 511.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,762 shares of company stock valued at $25,180,904 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $279.95 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $167.99 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

