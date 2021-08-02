New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.81 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

