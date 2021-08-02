New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

