Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.10 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.63-1.73 EPS.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 76,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,946. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

