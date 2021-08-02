NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NewMarket stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.62. 32,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.57. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

