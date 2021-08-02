Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 4,774 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.03. 73,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.