Newton One Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 225.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,408. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

