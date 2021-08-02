Newton One Investments LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

APD traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $290.23. 11,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

