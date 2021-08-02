Newton One Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $117.49. 51,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,560. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.