Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

