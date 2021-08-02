NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.44.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $77.90. 5,489,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

